A man suffered serious facial injuries after he was attacked outside Funland Amusements in Skegness.

Police are looking for a person dressed in dark clothing, with a hood up, in connection with the attack in Grand Parade, Skegness, between 10pm and 11pm on Sunday, November 27.

The victim was left badly bleeding and anyone who was in the area at the time of the attack should call PC Kate Woods of Skegness CID on 101, quoting incident number 239 of December 6.