Police appealing for witnesses to an assault on dog walker in Skegness

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on a dog walker in Skegness.

A man in his 40s was walking his dog on Lincoln Road close to the junction with Albany Road at around 2.20pm yesterday (Tuesday).

He was involved in a verbal altercation with a cyclist after challenging the cyclist for riding close to the dog. The cyclist is then alleged to have punched the man in the face.

The male suspect is described as a white male, 6ft 4ins tall, of slim build, and with short brown hair.

He was wearing a blue tracksuit and was riding a small, green pushbike.

He was in company with another male, also on a pushbike, and both rode off along Lincoln Road and onto Albany Road shortly after the offence took place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Karl Drewery on 101, quoting incident number 206 of October 11.