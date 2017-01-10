Police appeal after jewellery stolen from Skegness property

Polce are appealing for information about a burglary in which a haul of jewellery was stolen from a property in Sea Front Road, Skegness.

The burglary is believed to have happened between 9.30am and 11am on Monday.

Items of jewellery include:

l A belcher chain necklace

l A emerald and diamond cluster ring

l A sapphire and diamond cluster ring

l A gold and pearl necklace

A police spokesman said burglars often target properties during daytime hours when occupants are out at work so officers are reminding residents to review their home security and to be vigilant to anything out of the ordinary.

Anyone with information about the burglary should call Det Con Calley Murray on 101, quoting incident number 240 of January 9.