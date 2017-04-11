NHS England warns of bogus text message scam

Members of the public are being warned not to fall for a text scam, where messages are claimed to be from the NHS.

A statement, released by NHS England today, said: “NHS England have been made aware of a bogus text message claiming to be from the NHS asking people to confirm both their year of birth and email address.

“The message reads: ‘Hi, this is a message from the NHS to confirm your identity please reply with Y followed by your year of birth’.

“We are told that if you reply, another message is sent asking for an email address.

“The NHS does not collect information in this way, therefore we are advising patients and the public not to respond should they receive anything.”