Lincolnshire Police has received seven calls from people claiming they have been targeted by scammers posing as officers from the Metropolitan Police in London.

People are warned not to speak to them as they will attempt to find out about their financial status and bank account.

Anyone who gets a call from the telephone fraudsters, who claim to be from a number of police stations in Greater London, should call 101 or Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.