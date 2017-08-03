Mobility scooter stolen from Skegness

Thieves have stolen a mobility scooter from a property in Skegness.

It was taken from a property on Beresford Avenue between 4pm on August 2 and 7.30am on August 3.

It is a red four wheeled shopper scooter with a basket on the front and has a bend on the front bar.

The victim is an elderly lady and the scooter is her main form of transport.

Anyone with information should call 101. To report anonymously please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.