Member of the public gives chase after woman is robbed in broad daylight in Skegness

A woman was knocked to the ground and robbed in broad daylight in Skegness yesterday, Sunday August 20.

The woman was struck and knocked to the ground outside the Job Centre on Wainfleet Road, Skegness, and her handbag stolen from her shoulder.

A brave member of the public gave chase and managed to retrieve the bag and give it back to the female.

The theft took place at 5.30pm and police would like to speak to anyone with any information, including the member of the public who retrieved the bag, as they may be able to help with our investigation.

The offender is described as a white male, with a scruffy appearance, missing front teeth and wearing a dark baseball cap and a dark Adidas hooded top.

If you do have any information, please contact 101 quoting incident 388, or contact Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 anonymously, or report it online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.