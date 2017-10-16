Market trader from Skegness jailed after being caught selling counterfeit goods for second time

A market trader who continued to sell counterfeit clothing on his stall despite being warned by trading standards officers that he was breaking the law was jailed for 16 months at Lincoln Crown Court.

Roshan Singh, from Skegness, had 1,500 counterfeit items on his market stall in Hull just months after he was caught selling other fake goods at the Eastgate Market at Sea Lane, Ingoldmells.

Daniel Brayley, prosecuting, said “It was crystal clear to him that he should not have been doing this.

“He had been warned already. He knew that what he was doing was wrong as he had already been interviewed by trading standards officers in relation to offending at a different market.”

Mr Brayley added “This sort of offending is endemic in Lincolnshire. It is a big problem.”

Singh, 29, who gave an address of c/o Lincoln Road, Skegness, admitted 10 charges of unauthorised use of a trademark.

Grace Hale, in mitigation, said “He says he was one of three at the scene but the other two ran off when the police arrived.

“He says that on this occasion at Hull he was assisting and was not the main operator of the stall unlike the Lincolnshire offences.

“That said he accepts he was aware that he should not have been trading.”

She said that Singh is the carer for his wife, who has spinal problems, and for their three young children.

Deputy Judge Michael Stokes QC, passing sentence, told Singh “This is the second occasion that you have been convicted of the unauthorised use of a trademark where you were in fact selling or involved in the sale of counterfeit goods.

“This is not a victimless crime. The damage done to those who are the owners of trademarks is very significant and can run into tens of thousands of pounds and more.

“This offending is particularly serious because you had already been interviewed for similar offences in this county. You deliberately chose to continue to offend. I am quite satisfied that you would have known what you were doing was illegal and you did it to get illegitimate profits.”

Singh’s sentence will run concurrently with an 18 months sentence he received at Lincoln Crown Court in July this year after he was found guilty by a jury of 11 offences of unauthorised use of a trademark.

