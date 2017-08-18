Man in hospital after being arrested for being drunk and disorderly in Skegness

A man was taken ill after being arrested for drunk and disorderly behaviour in Skegness this morning.

The 20-year-old was taken into custody at Skegness at around 1am this morning and later taken to hospital when officers became concerned for his health.

It is believed the man had suffered a head injury and officers are currently working to establish how this has happened.

Locations for enquiries currently include Grand Parade in the vicinity of L A Café.

Anyone who has any information is urged to call 101.