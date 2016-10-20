Man dies and two others have been left injured after two vehicle collision near Boston

A man has died and two others have been left seriously injured following a collision which has left the road on the boarder of Boston and Sibsey closed this morning (Thursday).

Emergency services have confirmed they were called to the incident on the A16 Sibsey Road/A16 Boston Road at about 12.09am.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue has said crews from Boston, Kirton, Leverton and Donington released the three casualties.

However, police have now confirmed that a 61-year-old local man, who was the driver of a black Honda Civic, has died.

The force said his passenger, a 31 year-old local woman, is being treated in Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham.

The 40 year-old male driver of a silver Volvo was also very seriously injured and being treated in QMC.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said crews used hydraulic rescue equipment and cleared road surface of fuel and oil spillage

Lincolnshire Police are looking for any witnesses to the collision, or who saw either the black Honda Civic or silver Volvo V40 being driven prior to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collision Witness Hotline on 01522 558855, or call 101, quoting incident number 3 of October 20.

The road remains closed.