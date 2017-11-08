High value items taken in two Skegness burglaries

Thieves have stolen a number of high value items in two burglaries in Skegness.

On Friday November 3, a property on Wainfleet Road, Skegness, was broken into between 8:30am and 4pm.

On Monday November 6, a property on Lincoln Road, Skegness, was broken into between 8am and 5:30pm.

The following items were stolen:

* A white giant racing bike with a red flash over the cross bar

* A heart shaped set of earrings

* A silver Pandora bracelet, with a charm that contains the word “friend”

* A HP purple laptop in a purple case

If you witnessed anything in relation to these incidents, please call 101 and let the call-taker know that this is for the attention of DC Gary Mathews.