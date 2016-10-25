Five jobs instead of one as search for Lincolnshire’ top cop goes on

A commitment to finding the “best possible candidate” for the top job at Lincolnshire Police has been made by the man responsible for overseeing the force.

Coun Marc Jones, Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Lincolnshire, revealed that his search for a successor to current Chief Constable Neil Rhodes is taking place at the same time as youth have been brought into the Commissioner’s team.

In an interview with the Lincolnshire Free Press, Coun Jones confirmed that the Chief Constable’s vacancy had been “re-advertised” yesterday, while one of only two candidates to apply for the role so far has been asked to try again.

Coun Jones said: “There are very few people who would want to move their entire family around the country to take up this role and seven of the last 11 Chief Constables appointed in England and Wales have been from a pool of one, single applicant.

“There’s a lot less moving around going on and one of the factors that always influences these things is that other forces are going after the same pool of candidates as we are.

“One of the applicants we had before has been encouraged to reapply but, in the meantime, we don’t have an issue if someone isn’t appointed by the time Neil Rhodes retires at the end of January.

“The Deputy Chief Constable, Gary Knighton, will take up the responsibilities and, in any case, I’d rather take my time to do my job and get the best possible candidate for Lincolnshire.”

In the meantime, Coun Jones has made changes to his own office by replacing the role of deputy chief executive and creating four new posts, four of them suitable for young people.

“When I came into the job, I assessed carefully the needs in my office and created two graduate intern jobs, two apprenticeships and a communications/media services contractor post,” Coun Jones said.

“This isn’t an additional cost to the taxpayer but a reallocation of funds to do the things that I want to do.

“In effect, Lincolnshire Police and the Office of PCC are two separate organisations and I have a legal duty to engage with the public and get their views.”

