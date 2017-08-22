Emergency services attend two vehicle collision in Skegness

Emergency services are currently in attendance at the scene of a collision between two vehicles in Skegness this afternoon (Tuesday).

Lincolnshire Police confirmed the force, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue and East Midlands Ambulance Service had been called to the junction of Castleton Boulevard and Sunningdale Drive, at around 3.15pm.

The air ambulance also attended the scene.

The incident involved a white Picanto and a blue Touran.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “We believe no-one has been seriously injured, one of the drivers is being taken to Pilgrim hosptial.”

The vehicles are being recovered and the roads will re-open shortly.