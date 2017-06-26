Drink driver who caused death of Spilsby greengrocer in crash near Boston jailed for nine years

A Latvian drink-driver who caused the death of popular Spilsby greengrocer following a collision near Boston was today (Monday) jailed for nine years.

Romans Krilovs, 41, had been in the UK for just three months when he smashed head-on in to Neville Bogg, 61, as he drove back from a concert with his daughter Kerry Bamforth, 31.

Neville, a father-of-three and grandfather-of-two, who ran a family store in Spilsby died shortly after the two car collision on 19 October.

Kerry, who had organised the trip as a father’s day present for her dad, also suffered catastrophic life changing injuries.

Police found an opened bottle of Jack Daniels in the footwell of the Volvo car Krilovs had borrowed from a friend.

Mobile phone records also showed Krilovs he had been using his hand held mobile phone in the moments before the massive impact.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Mr Bogg and his daughter were returning from a concert in Cambridge when the crash occured on the A16 at Sibsey, shortly before midnight.

Gordon Aspden, prosecuting, said: “On the night in question Krilovs had been drinking alcohol.

“Alcohol and vomit were left at the scene. In the front passenger footwell was a bottle of Jack Daniels which was only three quarters full and a bottle of coca cola.

“As well as being drunk he was using a hand held mobile phone. He made a call at 11.42pm that lasted eight minutes and 14 seconds. That call ended either seconds before or at the point of impact.”

Shortly before the crash Krilovs had also come to the attention of a female motorist in Boston who described how he was ‘tailgating’ her and driving in an aggressive manner.

Mr Aspden told the court at the time of the collision Krilovs had turned around after giving up following the woman and was heading back in to Boston on the wrong side of the road.

Mr Aspden told the court: “Whether he was impaired by alcohol, distracted by his mobile phone or for some other reason, he was driving on the wrong side of the road.

“He drove straight in to the car being driven by Mr Bogg.

“Mr Bogg had no chance. His Honda Civic was launched in to a deep ditch on the side of the road.

“Firefighters had to cut off the roof of the Honda Civic to get Mr Bogg, who at this point was still just alive and his daughter.”

The court heard Mr Bogg died a short time later from injuries caused by the massive impact.

His daughter was air lifted to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham where she spent a week in a coma. She required four life saving operations and was in hospital for nearly seven weeks after her spleen, gall bladder, pancreas and part of her bowel were all removed. She also suffered a fractured eye socket.

Krilovs was also treated at the Queen’s Medical Centre after going in to a coma but following his discharge from his hospital he refused to allow a blood sample taken from him on the night he caused the crash to be tested.

Mr Aspden added: “At Queen’s Medical Centre a sample of blood was taken from him and stored at Grantham police station. He was asked to give permission for it to be tested at a laboratory but he refused to give his permission.”

In a moving victim impact statement which was read out in court, Kerry Bamforth, said: “As a result of this collision my dad died and I have been left with life changing injuries, I will suffer from these for the rest of my life.

“We want to send a clear message to Romans Krilovs, the man who killed my dad and physically maimed me permanently.

“I am now a Type 1 Diabetic. Following the collision I was unable to eat for the best part of my stay and I had to be fed through a tube. I couldn’t even stand and the doctors told me I was lucky to be alive.”

She added: “This man Krilovs has smashed and destroyed any sort of normal life for me.

“This man has offered no apology to us, even though he has utterly obliterated our family by his selfish actions.”

Krilovs, who at the time of the crash was living in Whitehorse Lane, Boston, but now lives in Wolverhampton, admitted three charges of causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and refusing a blood sample to be tested.

Neil Sands, mitigating, said Krilovs had no previous convictions in either the UK or Latvia and was properly insured to drive his friends car.

Mr Sands added: “He came in June 2016, he had come to work legitimately and was still in the process of getting the relevant documents.”

Jailing Krilovs for nine years Judge Michael Heath told him: “These cases don’t come much more serious than this.”

The judge added: “By your dangerous driving you extinguished the life of Mr Bogg and permanently damaged that of his daughter who suffered catastrophic life changing injuries.

“You had been drinking, that is clear. There was a bottle of Jack Daniels with a large amount missing in the front passenger footwell.

“For that and your refusal to allow your specimen to be tested and the way you were driving I infer you were grossly impaired in your driving by the consumption of alcohol.

“You had also for eight minutes or so leading up to the collision been using a hand held mobile phone.”

Krilovs was also banned from driving for 14 and half years and must take an extended retest.