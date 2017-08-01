Dispersal order in place in Skegness today to deal with street drinking

A dispersal order is in place in Skegness until 11pm tonight, Tuesday August 1, to tackle street drinking.

Under the Anti-Social Behaviour Act 2003, a dispersal order gives the police powers to disperse groups of two or more persons in any public place if their presence “has resulted, or is likely to result, in any members of the public being intimidated, harassed, alarmed or distressed”.

Anyone witnessing anti-social behaviour should call police on 101.