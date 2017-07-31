Concern growing for woman missing from Skegness area

Police are growing increasingly concerned for Stacey Kelp, 27, who has gone missing from Skegness.

Stacey has been reported missing from the Skegness area and officers are appealing for her to get in touch and let them know she is safe and well.

She has not been seen since Thursday July 27 and may have travelled to the Nottingham area and officers appeal for anyone who may know where Stacey is to contact them.

If you have any information relating to Stacey’s whereabouts please contact police on 101 quoting incident 279 of 28 July.

You can report a missing person to police at any time. You do not need to wait 24 hours before making a report. Call on 101, or 999 if the missing person is a child, or someone thought to be at serious risk or harm.

If there are reasons why speaking to police might be difficult for you, you can also report to Missing People on 116 000.