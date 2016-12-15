Concern growing for missing Alford man who may be in Skegness

Concern is growing for an Alford man who has not been seen since leaving for a day out in Skegness.

Police are appealing to Gary Lunt, from Alford, to make contact and let someone know he is safe and well.

38 year-old Gary has been missing since Saturday December 10 when he went to Skegness for the day.

His family have not heard from him since and are increasingly worried.

We are urging Gary to make contact with his family, or with police, as soon as possible.

Anyone with information concerning Gary’s current whereabouts is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 338 of 10th December.