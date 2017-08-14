Concern growing for man missing from Mablethorpe

Concern is growing for a man missing from his home in Mablethorpe.

Police are appealing to 38-year-old Michael Allen to make contact with officers so they know he is safe and well.

Michael is missing from his home address in Mablethorpe and hasn’t been seen since early Thursday evening (10th August).

Michael is described as a white male of stocky build and approximately 6’ 2” tall. Michael was last seen wearing a black waterproof coat, black joggers and black Nike trainers riding a blue mountain bike.

Michael if you see this or if you know of Michael’s whereabouts, please contact police on 101 quoting reference: PID93081. Alternatively, you can speak with The Missing Persons Helpline on 116 000.