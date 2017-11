Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a man who is missing from his home in Skegness.

Michael Whaley was last seen on Friday November 17.

Have you seen missing Michael?

He is described as 6ft 1, short dark brown hair and stubble, last seen wearing a grey hoodie, a black coat with a furry hood, grey tracksuit and white trainers.

Please ring police on 101 with any information.