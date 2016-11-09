CCTV released of women wanted in connection with Skegness shop theft

CCTV has been released of two women wanted by police in connection with a theft from a Skegness shop.

Officers are looking to speak with two women following the theft of groceries from the Co-op in Roman Bank on October 22.

Items were taken from the shop without being paid for and it is believed these women may be able to assist our inquires.

One of the women is thought to be in her late teens, had hair tied up in a bun and wore a dark coat with a hood. The other is thought to be in her early 40s with dark hair tied back and wore a similar coat.

If you recognise these women, or this is you, please call 101. You can also report anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.