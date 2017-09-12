CCTV released of man wanted in connection with Fantasy Island break-in

CCTV has been released of a man police want to speak to in connection with a commercial burglary in Ingoldmells.

A cashier booth was broken into at Fantasy Island, Ingoldmells, Skegness at 2am on the morning of July 26.

Nothing of value is left at the premises overnight and so nothing was taken.

Police have this morning, Tuesday September 12, released this photograph, as officers believe he may be able to assist with the investigation.

If you know this man, please contact 101 and quote incident 139 of 26 July, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.