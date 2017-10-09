CCTV released after two sexual assaults on lone women in Skegness

Police have released a CCTV image of a man who may ben able to help police after two lone women were sexually assaulted in Skegness.

The first incident happened around 11.15pm on Tuesday October 3 on Drummond Road, at the junction with Arcadia Avenue. The man approached the woman and made sexually explicit remarks before grabbing her arm.

The second incident occurred around 3.15am on Friday October 6 in the Beresford Avenue area. A woman was approached by a man who offered her money for sex and when she refused and attempted to walk away, he assaulted her.

In both cases the man has been described as being of Asian appearance, around 30 years of age, and of slim build. He was wearing dark bottoms and a grey hooded top. He has dark hair which was shaven at the back and the sides.

Det Insp Dan Boulter, from Lincolnshire Police’s Emerald Team, said: “Although we cannot say for certain that the same man was involved in both instances, it is obviously concerning that two similar incidents have been reported in the same area of town within a short timeframe.

“We would like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious on those nights, or from anyone who has been approached by a man in similar circumstances.

“While such incidents are rare and Skegness is a safe place for residents and visitors to enjoy, it is sensible for everyone out late at night to consider their personal safety and to take precautions to reduce risk”.

FDetectives investigating the incidents have issued a CCTV image of a man who may be able to assist the enquiry. If you know the identity of the man, please call 101 and ask for DC Karanga, quoting incident number 37 of 3rd October.