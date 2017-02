CCTV has been released of a man wanted in connection with a shop theft in Skegness.

Police investigating the theft of a quantity of chocolate from the Co Op store in Roman Bank, Skegness, have issued a CCTV image of a man who may be able to assist the enquiry.

The incident happened around 5.50pm on Thursday January 19.

If you are the man in the image, or you know his identity, please contact PCSO Dave Bunker on 101, quoting incident number 364 of 19th January.