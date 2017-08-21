CCTV released after Skegness fruit machine thefts

A CCTV image has been released by police investigating the theft of money from fruit machines in Skegness.

Shortly before 4pm on Thursday August 3, fruit machines at the Marine Boathouse, on Lumley Road, were tampered with and a large number of £1 coins stolen.

Police believe the two men in the CCTV image may be able to help them with the investigation.

If you are one of the men or know their identities call police on 101 quoting incident number 326 of 3rd August.