CCTV released after shop thefts in Skegness

CCTV has been released after a series of thefts in Skegness.

Police are appealing for your help to identify this female, as they believe she can help with an investigation into two theft offences that occurred at the Boots store on Lumley Road, Skegness.

The incidents took place on October 7 and 10, with several Christmas gift sets taken.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 and quote incident number 264 of 7 October, or 316 of 10 October.