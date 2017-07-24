CCTV released after burglary in Skegness

CCTV has been released of two men who may be able to help police with an investigation into a burglary in Skegness.

During the burglary at a property in Richmond Drive on April 3, a handbag was stolen and credit cards from within the bag were subsequently used at the Spar shop on Drummond Road.

Do you recognise this man?

If you are either of the two people in the images, or you know who they are, please contact DC Lloyd at Skegness CID on 101 quoting incident number 482 of 3 April.