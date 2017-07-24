CCTV released after attempted assault and criminal damage in Hildred’s Shopping Centre

Police are appealing for help to identify this man as it is believed he may be able to assist an inquiry into an incident of criminal damage in Skegness.

The incident happened around 4pm in Sports Direct in the Hildred’s Shopping Centre and is believed to have started over a row about a personalised T-shirt.

An attempt to assault staff followed as well as shouting and swearing. The damage was caused to tills and no one was injured.

If you recognise this man or this is you pictured, please call 101 quoting incident 290 of 22 July. Alternatively report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

If you were in the shop at the time and saw what happened please also get in touch with the police.