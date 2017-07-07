Call for vigilance over PPI scammers

Lincolnshire residents are urged to be on their guard following continued reports of bogus callers offering PPI (payment protection insurance) compensation in the county.

The warning comes from Lincolnshire Trading Standards after an elderly woman was targeted.

The scammers, claiming to be from ‘the Government’s Claims Department’, told the woman that she was entitled to more than £5,000 in compensation. However, in order to receive the money, she would need to send a payment upfront.

The caller also said that the PPI cheque would be hand delivered to the consumer’s house once payment was received.

l Report scams to police at www.actionfraud.police.uk or 0300 1232040.