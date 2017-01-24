BREAKING: Skegness man jailed for murdering Boston mum of two

A Skegness man who murdered a Boston mum-of-two after luring her to his home has today (Tuesday) been jailed for life.

Casey Scott, 29, strangled and stabbed Romanian sex worker Lenuta Haidemac, 28, after requesting her to attend his home in Drummond Road, Skegness.

JAILED: Casey Scott

The mother-of-two was found dead on the bathroom floor of Scott’s flat after the alarm was raised when she failed to return from the appointment.

Ms Haidemac had been living in Boston with her partner and their two children after moving to the UK in 2015.

Scott, of Drummond Road, Skegness, had pleaded guilty to Ms Haidemac’s murder on 20 July, last year, at a hearing earlier this month.

Passing a life sentence at Lincoln Crown Court this morning, Judge Michael Heath told Scott he killed Miss Haidemac in a “brutal” manner

The judge ordered Scott to serve a minimum of 19 years imprisonment before he can be considered for parole.

Senior Investigating Officer, DCI Diane Coulson from EMSOU (Major Crime) said: “Casey Scott has never accounted for his actions so we may never know what led to Lenuta’s brutal killing. Whatever happened that day, it left a family grieving the loss of a much-loved young woman. Coming to terms with her loss will be an ongoing journey for them but I hope that today’s sentence, and the knowledge that Scott will be behind bars for at least 19 years, will help”.

