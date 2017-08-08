BREAKING: Skegness man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in town

A Skegness man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in the town.

Ian Brown (65), of Scarborough Avenue, Skegness, will appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court this morning (Tuesday 8th August) charged with attempted murder.

Brown was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning after a 24 year-old Skegness man suffered a stab injury.

The victim was taken Boston Pilgrim Hospital for treatment.

More to follow...