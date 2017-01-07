BREAKING: Road closed after man found lying by roadside in Lincolnshire Wolds

The A1104 near Alford is closed today after a man was found lying at the roadside this morning, Saturday January 7.

Police received a report at 5.05 m this morning of a man lying at the roadside. Police are on scene investigating the circumstances and expect the road to remain closed this morning.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who travelled along the A1104 or in the area of Ulceby/Miles Cross Hill between 4am and 5.15am this morning to call the non-emergency 101