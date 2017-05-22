Arrest made after man is injured in daylight robbery in Skegness town centre

A man has been arrested in connection with an attempted robbery in Skegness.

The incident was reported to have taken place in the area of Morrisons and Alexandra Road between 12:10am and 12:40am this morning, Monday May 22.

A 27-year-old Skegness man was injured during the incident, but not seriously, having sustained superficial cuts to his arm and hand.

A 20-year-old Skegness man was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery in connection with the incident and has been released under investigation.

The investigation into this incident is continuing and officers would like to hear from anyone who may have any information that could assist the enquiry.

Police would particularly like to hear from anyone who may have seen a group of four men in the area of Morrisons or Alexandra Road around the time of the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 19 of 22/05/2017. Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.