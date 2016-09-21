Appeal for missing Lincolnshire boy to make contact

Police are appealing to 15 year-old Alex Ridley to make contact and let someone know he is safe and well after he went missing from his Lincolnshire home.

Alex went missing from North Somercotes on Friday, September 16. Alex has been missing before and was found in Grimsby, where he has friends and associates.

Alex is 5’ tall, of slight build, and was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a black coat and a black beanie hat.

Officers are appealing to Alex, or anyone with information concerning his current whereabouts, to contact police on 101. Incident 424 of 16th September refers.