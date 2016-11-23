Appeal after quadbike stolen from Old Bolingbroke barn

Police are appealing for witnesses to a quad bike theft in Old Bolingbroke earlier this month (November).

PCSO Nigel Wass sent out a Lincs Alert this morning (Wednesday) regarding the incident, which saw a red, black and yellow Xplorer Polaris taken from a barn between 7pm-8am, November 16-7.

He said: “The offenders have driven up the driveway and have then entered the barn.

“They have then moved many things surrounding a quadbike and managed to lift it out of the barn and into a vehicle and made off from the scene.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 for the attention of PC 1150 Cameron or Crime Stoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.