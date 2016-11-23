Appeal after quadbike stolen from Old Bolingbroke barn

Police are appealing for witnesses to a quad bike theft in Old Bolingbroke earlier this month (November).
PCSO Nigel Wass sent out a Lincs Alert this morning (Wednesday) regarding the incident, which saw a red, black and yellow Xplorer Polaris taken from a barn between 7pm-8am, November 16-7.
He said: “The offenders have driven up the driveway and have then entered the barn.
“They have then moved many things surrounding a quadbike and managed to lift it out of the barn and into a vehicle and made off from the scene.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 for the attention of PC 1150 Cameron or Crime Stoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.
Almost Done!
Registering with Skegness Standard means you're ok with our terms and conditions.