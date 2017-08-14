Appeal after mother bitten protecting young daughter from dog at Fantasy Island

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was bitten as she stood between a dog and her young daughter at Fantasy Island.

The incident happened about 6pm on Thursday August 6 near to the Rombus Rocket ride at the theme park in Ingoldmells.

A women was walking with her family when her young daughter stopped and asked the owner of a dog if he bites. The girl's mum stood between the dog and her daughter as the dog lunged towards the girl. The women was bitten on her leg and bottom by the dog.

The dog is described as a sandy/brindle coloured staffy type dog and was being walked by a man who is described as having grey hair.

Police are appealing for the owner of the dog or anyone who can help to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 455 of 3 August.