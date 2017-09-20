‘Appalling’ robbery of 86-year-old woman on holiday in Skegness

An 86-year-old woman was robbed while on holiday in an “appalling” incident in Skegness.

The incident happened shortly before 9.40pm on Thursday September 14 on the corner of Algitha Road and Roman Bank.

The victim, an 86 year-old woman, was travelling in a mobility scooter behind her daughter. She was approached by two males, one of whom was on a BMX bike and who grabbed at her handbag.

The victim fought back as much as she could but the male managed to grab the bag and both fled, leaving the BMX behind. Pursued by a witness, they ran onto Roman Bank and then down Prince George Street, before turning right onto Lumley Avenue, then left onto Lumley Road.

The witness saw one of the suspects throw the handbag outside Burger King before making their escape down Beresford Avenue and then up Arcadia Road.

Although the bag was recovered, the purse containing a large amount of cash was gone.

One suspect is described as wearing a black hoody with white reflective markings on the arms. The other was also wearing a black hoody, a black and white baseball cap and black Adidas trainers.

DC Gary Mathews, from Skegness CID, said: “ This is an appalling crime committed against an elderly lady whilst she was on holiday with her daughter. This occurred just off one of Skegness’ main roads into town and, although late in the evening, I would hope someone has seen something.

“I would ask that anyone with any information contact uson 101 quoting incident 457 of 14th September. Even the smallest of detail may help us trace those responsible”.