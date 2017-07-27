A 14-year-old boy was beaten in a “seemingly random, motiveless attack” in Ingoldmells

‘Seemingly random, motiveless attack’ on 14-year-old boy in Ingoldmells

The boy, who was on holiday from Leicestershire, was walking back to his caravan park along Walls Lane at around 10pm on Sunday, July 23, when he was assaulted by the offender, who appeared from behind a hedge and punched him twice in the face.

PC Ian Garrick would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and who has any information regarding this “seemingly random, motiveless attack on the victim.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting Inc 426 of 24 July 2017.