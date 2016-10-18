Crime prevention support for blind

While there’s plenty of information available to help take steps to protect against crime, imagine if you had a problem with your sight?

Most of the information on crime prevention is produced in leaflet form and, although it can be produced in large font, it’s not always effective for those who struggle to see.

Skegness Crime Prevention Panel have worked alongside Lincoln and Lindsey Blind Society to produce an informative audio CD for both the blind and partially sighted - in what is thought to be a first for the county.

The CD was made possible thanks to funding of £600 from the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Fund.

Vice chair of the Skegness Crime Prevention Panel, Robin Cram, said: “It came from feedback from seminars, including a crime prevention seminar with members of Lincoln and Lindsey Blind Society at the Louth branch and a presentation for Action for Blind in Skegness.

“I took along leaflets with large print but it became apparent that to have the information on a CD would be the best option.

“We have produced about 300 CDs so far with information on topics including house alarms, property marking, CCTV, bogus emails, locators and trackers and a piece called ‘Your life is online’ covering internet security.

“It is also suitable for people who can see, particularly the elderly and vulnerable.

“It’s been very well received, with the RNIB (Royal National Institute for the Blind) taking copies, and the CD has also been given out to the Lincolnshire Sensory Services. We plan next to upload the audio onto You Tube for people to access.”

Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones attended the CD launch with Mr Cram and Mandy Johnson, Chief Executive of Lincoln and Lindsey Blind Society, at its Louth office.

The free CDs can be obtained through both organisations.