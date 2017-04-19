Search

Crime prevention event in Skegness today

Police will be at the Hildreds Centre in Skegness today from 10am.

Skegness police will be at the Hildreds Centre today offering crime prevention advice.

Residents will also be able to get their mobility scooters and bicycles micro-chipped.

The police will be outside the centre in Lumley Road from 10am to 2pm.