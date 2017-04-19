Crime prevention event in Skegness today

Skegness police will be at the Hildreds Centre today offering crime prevention advice.
Residents will also be able to get their mobility scooters and bicycles micro-chipped.
The police will be outside the centre in Lumley Road from 10am to 2pm.
