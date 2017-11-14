Crime prevention advice on offer at police surgery in Skegness

A community police surgery on crime prevention is taking place today in Skegness.

Members of the Skegness Neighbourhood Policing Team will be offering crime prevention and home security advice, along free property marking kits for the home, caravan, bikes and fishing equipment.

Information is also available on how scams occur and what to look out for, internet safety, domestic violence and door step crime.

Micro chips that immobilise bikes are also available to buy, along with cycle passports.

The event is taking place at the Storehouse on North Parade between 11am and 1pm.