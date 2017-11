Fire crews have this afternoon tackled a fire on a Skegness industrial estate.

Fire crews from Spilsby and Alford attended the blaze at a disused premises on Heath Road in Skegness at 3.58pm today, Tuesday November 14.

Hose reels and breathing apparatus were used to extinguish the flames and a fan was used to ventilate building.

No injuries are reported. The cause of the fire is being investigated.