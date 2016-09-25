Search

Crashed Lancaster discovery gives closure to son of crew member

A nine-year-old Ray Williams with his parents. ANL-160920-121132001

A nine-year-old Ray Williams with his parents. ANL-160920-121132001

0
Have your say

A man who says he has been haunted by the disappearance of his RAF father who flew one of the first Lancasters from Spilsby says its discovery has at last given him some closure.

Component:1.7595243.1474651232, , ,$mergedBody