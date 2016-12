A kind-hearted couple have presented a cheque for £328 to Skegness Day Centre.

Margaret (Queenie) King and husband, Richard, have raised have raised thousands of pounds for local charities over the years. They are pictured (from left) with Couns Jim Carpenter and Dave Cargill and Mandy Hayes, manager of the centre in Algitha Road.

Mandy said: “We are really grateful for the donation. It will go towards providing activites for our clients.” Photo: Barry Robinson