COUNTY COUNCIL ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN: Who’s standing in your ward?

Residents across the Skegness area are getting ready to go to the polls to vote for who they want to represent them on Lincolnshire County Council.

Contested elections are taking place right across East Lindsey tomorrow (Thursday, May 4) to elect one councillor for each division.

Debate in the chamber at Lincolnshire County Council. Photo supplied. EMN-170504-165232001 EMN-170504-165232001

Twenty-five candidates are standing for election across the seven Lincolnshire County Council Divisions within East Lindsey District Council, which cover Skegness and the surrounding areas.

Since the last time the county council elections were held, in 2013, there have been changes in the shape, size and name of some divisions as each one has been revised through a review by the Local Boundary Commission for England to even out the number of electors represented by each councillor.

There are currently 77 elected members.

The council make up of seats held currently is: Conservative 37, Labour 12, UK Independence Party 9, Lincolnshire Independents 7, Independence from Europe 3, Liberal Democrat 3, Independent 4, Other 1, 1 vacancy.

Current political make up of Lincolnshire County Council. EMN-170504-165021001 EMN-170504-165021001

Notable absences this year include both Dean (Skegness North) and Robin (Skegness South) Hunter-Clarke, leaving both the major Skegness wards up for grabs.

Candidates are listed here and details can also be found at each district council’s website, along with a map of the new divisions and a document containing the breakdown of polling districts by division.

It is the responsibility of candidates to provide election information about their campaign and pledges.

The district council and the deputy returning officer do not have this information.

Lincolnshire County Council offices in Lincoln. Photo: Rob Foulkes EMN-161219-160126001 EMN-161219-160126001

The candidates are each entitled to deliver this directly. If you do not receive any direct communication and wish to see this, you are advised to contact candidates, their party or agent.

Voting will take place on Thursday, May 4, 7am to 10pm.

The count for divisions within East Lindsey District Council will be held at the Meridian Leisure Centre in Louth overnight on May 4-5.

The candidates for each division are:

Alford and Sutton

Archer, Graham – Labour Party

Matthews, Colin – Conservative

Palmer, Steve – Lincolnshire Independents

Pears, Julia – UKIP

Horncastle and the Keals

Aron, Bill – Conservatives

Beecham, Mike – UKIP

Taylor, Mark – Labour

Ingoldmells Rural

Dannatt, Mark – UKIP

Davie, Colin – Conservative

Howard, Tony – Labour

Louth Wolds

Berridge, Kate – Labour

Marfleet, Hugo – Conservatives

Simpson, Daniel – Lincolnshire Independents

Skegness North

Brookes, Danny – UKIP

Gaskell, Phil – Labour

Macey, Carl – Conservative

Skegness South

Blackburn, Susan –UKIP

Gray, Maggie – Labour

Kirk, Steve – Conservative

Pain, Christopher – Lincolnshire Independents

Wainfleet

Ayling, Victoria – UKIP

Bowkett, Wendy – Conservative

Hodgson, Edwin – Independent

Swanson, Jim – Lincolnshire Independents

Wright, Ellen – Labour