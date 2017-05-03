COUNTY COUNCIL ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN: Who’s standing in your ward?

Residents across the Skegness area are getting ready to go to the polls to vote for who they want to represent them on Lincolnshire County Council.
Contested elections are taking place right across East Lindsey tomorrow (Thursday, May 4) to elect one councillor for each division.
Twenty-five candidates are standing for election across the seven Lincolnshire County Council Divisions within East Lindsey District Council, which cover Skegness and the surrounding areas.
Since the last time the county council elections were held, in 2013, there have been changes in the shape, size and name of some divisions as each one has been revised through a review by the Local Boundary Commission for England to even out the number of electors represented by each councillor.
There are currently 77 elected members.
The council make up of seats held currently is: Conservative 37, Labour 12, UK Independence Party 9, Lincolnshire Independents 7, Independence from Europe 3, Liberal Democrat 3, Independent 4, Other 1, 1 vacancy.
Notable absences this year include both Dean (Skegness North) and Robin (Skegness South) Hunter-Clarke, leaving both the major Skegness wards up for grabs.
Candidates are listed here and details can also be found at each district council’s website, along with a map of the new divisions and a document containing the breakdown of polling districts by division.
It is the responsibility of candidates to provide election information about their campaign and pledges.
The district council and the deputy returning officer do not have this information.
The candidates are each entitled to deliver this directly. If you do not receive any direct communication and wish to see this, you are advised to contact candidates, their party or agent.
Voting will take place on Thursday, May 4, 7am to 10pm.
The count for divisions within East Lindsey District Council will be held at the Meridian Leisure Centre in Louth overnight on May 4-5.
The candidates for each division are:
Alford and Sutton
Archer, Graham – Labour Party
Matthews, Colin – Conservative
Palmer, Steve – Lincolnshire Independents
Pears, Julia – UKIP
Horncastle and the Keals
Aron, Bill – Conservatives
Beecham, Mike – UKIP
Taylor, Mark – Labour
Ingoldmells Rural
Dannatt, Mark – UKIP
Davie, Colin – Conservative
Howard, Tony – Labour
Louth Wolds
Berridge, Kate – Labour
Marfleet, Hugo – Conservatives
Simpson, Daniel – Lincolnshire Independents
Skegness North
Brookes, Danny – UKIP
Gaskell, Phil – Labour
Macey, Carl – Conservative
Skegness South
Blackburn, Susan –UKIP
Gray, Maggie – Labour
Kirk, Steve – Conservative
Pain, Christopher – Lincolnshire Independents
Wainfleet
Ayling, Victoria – UKIP
Bowkett, Wendy – Conservative
Hodgson, Edwin – Independent
Swanson, Jim – Lincolnshire Independents
Wright, Ellen – Labour