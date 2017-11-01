Countdown to today’s opening of M&S Foodhall in Skegness

The new M&S Foodhall opens its doors in Skegness today - and manager Lauren Robinson admits she’s been like a child in a sweet shop getting everything ready for the big day.

It’s six years since the branch in Lumley Road closed and since then loyal customers have had to travel to Boston or Lincoln.

But all will change in a few hours time when Lauren Robinson and her 50-strong team officially open the store on the new Quora Retail Park in Burgh Road with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The Standard met up with Lauren yesterday for a sneak peek at the store as final touches to the 5,000 lines on display were being made, with a distinctive festive feel.

Lauren - who comes from Lincoln and used to visit to Skegness on day trips when she was growing up - said: “This is my first Foodhall and being here for me is like being a child in a sweet shop.

“The staff did their Foodhall training in Boston and I soon realised talking to customers there how excited people are about the store opening in Skegness.

“Foodhalls are often on the outskirts of town so it’s fantastic to be at the heart of the community - and only a mile from the beach.”

The store also has a bakery and staff trained at the branch in Lincoln, where she Lauren started working for M&S doing 20 hours a week while studying criminology at Lincoln University.

Moving to the Skegness Foodhall after being manager of a M&S department store in Doncaster, she said: “I got the retail bug while at university and stayed with M&S. I’ll be hoping to see some of my 50 staff coming up the ranks with the company.

“Having done it myself, it’s something I’m passionate about - as well as encouraging apprentices.”

Customers can expect plenty of deals when the store opens at 10am, including a £10 gastro meal and half price Christmas tins of biscuits and chocolate boxes.

The 7,500 sq ft store will offer thousands of inspiring M&S food and drink products, as well as a 42-seat M&S Café for shoppers to relax in.

Opening hours are from 8am to 8pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.