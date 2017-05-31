Countdown to SO Festival in Skegness and East Lindsey

The countdown is officially on to this year’s SO Festival following the release, on Friday, of the event’s full programme.

The annual arts and culture extravaganza comes to East Lincolnshire for a six-day stay on Tuesday, June 27, bringing with it thrills, spills, and skills from first class performers from home and abroad – and all for free.

The travelling festival visits Spilsby, Horncastle, Alford, and Mablethorpe, before culminating in a two-day finalé weekend in Skegness.

Lorna Fulton, festival director, said: “SO Festival is a brilliant event for the whole family; it’s free, accessible, and all the acts are innovative, interesting and entertaining – there really is something for everyone. There’s a fantastic family feel about the festival and lots of opportunities for local people to get involved.”

Visitors can expect a wide range of entertainment, from exhilarating shows of strength from strong woman Betty Brawn to a giant edible map of East Lindsey in Cake Fest.

One of the highlights is likely to be a high-energy Saturday evening performance from France’s Les Commandos Percu and Spain’s Deabru Beltak.

The acts have travelled the world with their drum and fireworks shows and count the London Olympics in 2012 as among their previous gigs.

They will present Danbor Talka (Clash of Drums), what is billed as an ‘explosive promenade performance with a clear objective – to reclaim the streets’.

Organisers stress, however, the festival will feature local talents. Newcastle-based Southpaw Dance Company, they note, have been working with groups from across East Lincolnshire to create Speakeasy, a new show for SO Festival, which combines break and contemporary dance with a range of other styles to create ‘powerful, joyous performances’.

l Find the full programme at www.sofestival.org