Countdown to Skegness Business Awards ceremony

The stage is set for the 2017 Skegness Business Awards.

Thirty hopefuls are lining up to see who will be the winners of the 10 categories.

This is the third annual awards run by Skegness Partnership and organisers and promising it will be the best yet.

The glittering ceremony, sponsored by Hogkinsons Solicitors.

takes place tonight at the Southview Park Hotel.

Finalists in the 10 categories are as follows (sponsors in brackets):

BEST NEW BUSINESS (Hodgkinsons)

NK Photobooth and Events

Pier – The Escape

Sweep Solutions

RETAILER OF THE YEAR (FIX Auto)

Chuckling Cheese

Kirks Quality Foods

People First Mobility

ACCOMMODATION OF THE YEAR (SECHWA)

Fairfax

Savoy Hotel

The 102

BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR -(Skegness and District Chamber of Trade and Commerce)

Claire Millit, Skegness Jobs / Millits Recruitment Solutions

Nicolle Herrington, Turtle Tots

Taj Bola, Entrepeneur

CUSTOMER CARE AWARD (Stagecoach)

Fisher Shoe Repairs

Ingoldmells Holidays

People First Mobility

BEST ENTERTAINMENT (Duncan and Toplis)

Grosvenor Hotel Events

Roman Bank Bingo

Skegness Pier

BEST PLACE TO EAT (The Royal Hotel)

San Rufo’s

Steak n Stuff

The Vine

CHEF OF THE YEAR (Booker)

Chris Noble at The Windmill Burgh

Jamie Simmonds at The Links Hotel

Mario Cantelmi at Marios

LEARNING ACHIEVER OF THE YEAR - (First College Lincs)

Darrel Starkey Gettings

Paula Swain

Ryan Hart

HEALTH & BEAUTY BUSINESS AWARD - (Skegness and Ingoldmells LVA)

Beautique

Hair Trix

Top Notch

An overall prize for Business of the Year, sponsored by Hodgkinsons, will be announced at the end of the night.

