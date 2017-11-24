Countdown to Skegness Business Awards ceremony

The stage is set for the 2017 Skegness Business Awards.
Thirty hopefuls are lining up to see who will be the winners of the 10 categories.
This is the third annual awards run by Skegness Partnership and organisers and promising it will be the best yet.
The glittering ceremony, sponsored by Hogkinsons Solicitors.
takes place tonight at the Southview Park Hotel.
Finalists in the 10 categories are as follows (sponsors in brackets):
BEST NEW BUSINESS (Hodgkinsons)
NK Photobooth and Events
Pier – The Escape
Sweep Solutions
RETAILER OF THE YEAR (FIX Auto)
Chuckling Cheese
Kirks Quality Foods
People First Mobility
ACCOMMODATION OF THE YEAR (SECHWA)
Fairfax
Savoy Hotel
The 102
BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR -(Skegness and District Chamber of Trade and Commerce)
Claire Millit, Skegness Jobs / Millits Recruitment Solutions
Nicolle Herrington, Turtle Tots
Taj Bola, Entrepeneur
CUSTOMER CARE AWARD (Stagecoach)
Fisher Shoe Repairs
Ingoldmells Holidays
People First Mobility
BEST ENTERTAINMENT (Duncan and Toplis)
Grosvenor Hotel Events
Roman Bank Bingo
Skegness Pier
BEST PLACE TO EAT (The Royal Hotel)
San Rufo’s
Steak n Stuff
The Vine
CHEF OF THE YEAR (Booker)
Chris Noble at The Windmill Burgh
Jamie Simmonds at The Links Hotel
Mario Cantelmi at Marios
LEARNING ACHIEVER OF THE YEAR - (First College Lincs)
Darrel Starkey Gettings
Paula Swain
Ryan Hart
HEALTH & BEAUTY BUSINESS AWARD - (Skegness and Ingoldmells LVA)
Beautique
Hair Trix
Top Notch
An overall prize for Business of the Year, sponsored by Hodgkinsons, will be announced at the end of the night.
