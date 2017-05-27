Countdown to pub opening near new Aldi in Skegness

The countdown has begun for a new family pub restaurant to open in Skegness.

Final touches are being made to The Twelve Oars - situated next to Skegness Academy on the former Skegness Town football ground on Burgh Road.

We are so close until we open now and we can’t wait to welcome the community Louisa Whitehead, new pub manager

It is part of an exciting new retail park set to be fully open in the autumn, which includes an Aldi supermarket, Home Bargains and Pets at Home - and the prospect of 200 jobs.

The Twelve Oars is due to open at the end of July and will boast a working pizza kitchen and also a dedicated grills menu, offering a range of chargrills and prime steaks.

The open plan pizza kitchen will be incorporated into the restaurant dining area offering customers a visual experience as they watch the pizza being handmade.

All pizzas are then cooked in the pizza oven, allowing customers to be involved in the whole process.

Alongside the new pub, the beer garden will be perfect for those barmy summer evenings and offer the perfect spot to enjoy a drink from the extensive range of selected cask ales, wines, spirits and soft drinks all available at the bar.

With the pub’s completion is near, the team can’t wait to welcome locals through its doors.

Louisa Whitehead, new pub manager, said: “We are so close until we open now and we can’t wait to welcome the community.

“We are delighted to have our team on board and looking forward to raising a glass or two to our opening.”

The Twelve Oars is part of an ongoing new build programme from Marston’s Inns and Taverns to provide quality pubs throughout UK.