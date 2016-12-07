Countdown to party for 1,000 in Skegness and Burgh le Marsh

It’s just days before 1,000 elderly and lonely people will come together in the Skegness area to celebrate Christmas.

Parties are being hosted at the Grosvenor House Hotel in Skegness throughout next week – and at the White Hart in Burgh le Marsh on December 13 and 20.

Organiser Glyn Ettridge is delighted with the response. He said: “Tickets for the event in Burgh went really quickly and we have had a great response to the parties in Skegness. I cannot thank the people and charities that have made donations enough.

“Too many might otherwise have a lonely Christmas and it was my ambition after holding a successful event in Chapel St Leonards last year to hold a party for 1,000 people from along the coast.”

The parties at the Grosvenor House Hotel are being held in the ballroom. Christmas dinner will be followed by cabaret entertainment and games of bingo.

Russell Sparkes, owner of the hotel, said: “I’m delighted to host these parties and support Glyn in trying to bring joy to the elderly at Christmas. We have some great entertainment lined up for them.”

Limited tickets may still be available and enquiries can be made at the hotel.

Donations of prizes for bingo and the raffle would be welcome and can be dropped off at the hotel.