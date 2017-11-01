Countdown to Christmas lights switch-on in Skegness

It’ll be magic at Skegness Christmas lights switch-on - ‘Aladdin’ will be there to make sure.

Preparations are in full swing for the big night at the Hildreds shopping centre on Thursday, November 30. with the switch-on being led by the Mayor of Skegness, Coun Danny Brookes, Lincs FM breakfast presenter Rob Hammond, the panto cast from Aladdin and Santa Clause himself.

Hundreds of people turned out for last year's Skegness Christmas parade and lights switch-on.. ANL-170111-130145001

Entertainment will start from 5pm outside the Hildreds on the main stage by the Christmas tree and will continue throughout the night.

The Carnival Parade will leave Briar Way, travel up High Street and down Lumley Road from 6.15pm, with Santa and Rob Hammond leading the way.

Hildreds manager Steve Andrews said: “The parade will be bigger and better than ever this year featuring costume characters, stilt walkers and illuminated Christmas acts,

“The Embassy panto stars will also be present to launch the official pantomime season in Skegness.

“The Christmas lights and Hildreds displays will be switched on at 7pm and will be quite spectacular.

“Once the lights have been switched on, the entire square outside the Hildreds will be covered in snow, so don’t forget to bring your brolly!”

The centre will also have an ‘Aladdin’s Cave of Wonders’ Christmas grotto which will open on the same night from 7pm. Tickets for this will need to be booked in advance.

“Last year the centre’s singing reindeer, Zachariah, proved a big hit with visitors. Well this year he’s back, and he is bringing a friend named Harry! Two reindeers can only mean twice the fun for our visitors!” said Steve.

Many other characters including the Hildreds Eskimo’s will be at the centre to entertain shoppers. Youngsters can also post their letter to Santa and receive a free reply within 24 hours and enter the centre’s colouring competition for a chance to win some early Christmas presents.

“All the money raised by the Hildreds grotto is donated back to The Skegness Carnival which will be used to put on next year’s parade and weeklong entertainment. So, if you plan on seeing Santa this year, you will also be helping the Skegness Carnival to continue with their great work,” added Steve.